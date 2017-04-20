'Star Wars Battlefront 2' News: More Details About the Game's Single Player Component Revealed

One of the things that will differentiate "Star Wars Battlefront 2" from its predecessor is that it will come with a single player campaign mode, and developers have begun to share more about what this will be like.

The outline of the story to be tackled in the campaign has already been provided previously.

In a recent post on the game's official website, developers revealed that players will assume control of Commander Iden Versio, the individual in charge of the Galactic Empire's Inferno Squad.

As players go through the main storyline with Versio, they can expect to meet some of the iconic characters that have been featured in the franchise. They will also have an opportunity to learn more about the important events that took place during a stretch of time that has not been fully explored previously.

There will also be settings included in the single player mode that fans may not have been featured before, so fans can look forward to traveling to those places as well.

Some additional details pertaining to "Star Wars Battlefront 2's" single player mode were also revealed via a new video posted on the "BattlefrontUpdates" YouTube channel. The additional details shared in the video reportedly came from the developers during a Q&A session at the "Star Wars Celebration" event.

Moving on now to the revelations themselves, apparently, players can expect that there will be some elements of choice included, though they are not expected to greatly alter how things turn out in the end.

Furthermore, the progression system that will be used in the single player will also reportedly work similar to the one that will be utilized in multiplayer, so players won't be bombarded with too many things they will need to memorize and understand.

Developers will likely share more about "Star Wars Battlefront 2's" single player offering in the months ahead and the game itself will be released worldwide on Nov. 17.