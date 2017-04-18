'Star Wars Battlefront 2' News: More Multiplayer Details Revealed, Split Screen Co-Op and Hero 'Careers' Included

Developers have now begun to give fans an idea of what they will be getting from "Star Wars Battlefront 2," specifically revealing more about what they can expect from the upcoming game's multiplayer component.

First off, fans may be glad to know that in addition to the multiplayer modes they were able to enjoy in the previous installment of the series, they are also getting an additional mode that is playable even when they are not online.

A new split screen co-op mode will be made accessible to players who get the console versions of the game and this mode is playable offline, according to a recent post on the Xbox Wire.

Players who opt to pour in hours into this particular offline mode will find that their efforts will still be rewarded as they will be able to receive "customization rewards."

In a recent post on the PlayStation Blog, it was also revealed that there will be features added for heroes known as "careers," and these will allow players to "unlock new abilities and personalization options."

Speaking of heroes, players can expect that there will also be new characters featured in "Star Wars Battlefront 2."

Rey and Kylo Ren will be entering the fray along with the devious Darth Maul.

Along with the aforementioned additions, players can also look forward to the sequel providing them with even more weapons to use in battle. Space battles are also set to be improved, as more starfighters will be made available, according to a recent post on the game's official website.

Fans will also not have to wait for that much longer to hear even more about the multiplayer features of the sequel, with developers expected to share more details during the upcoming EA Play event in June.

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" is expected to be released worldwide on Nov. 17.