'Star Wars Battlefront 2' News: Revamped Progression System, Star Cards Detailed in New Videos

Even though "Star Wars Battlefront 2" still is not due out for a few more months, there are likely fans out there already plotting how they will rise through the ranks and stake their claim to be among the best. And if this is indeed their goal, they will need to learn more about the progression system and the Star Cards set to be featured in the sequel.

While developers have previously offered some hints about these features of the sequel, they have now been detailed even further courtesy of some recently released videos.

The videos in question were posted by the "BattlefrontUpdates" YouTube channel, and there are two in particular that are worth paying attention to for fans curious about how progression will be handled in the sequel.

The first video is about the progression system itself, and right away, players can see that leveling up is still possible and that credits can be earned.

In the video, it is revealed that there is a natural progression system baked into "Star Wars Battlefront 2," but players do not just have to go along with that.

Should players choose to do so, they can take control of the progression by choosing which characters, classes and Star Cards are upgraded.

The characters and the classes themselves can be improved with better Star Cards equipped.

As for the Star Cards, crafting parts can be used to upgrade these.

In the second video, it is shown that Star Cards can affect certain abilities or provide specific buffs, so players will want to take the time to study each one before they pour the necessary resources into upgrading.

Also, there are Legendary Star Cards in the game, but players will need to have luck on their side in order to obtain these.

