'Star Wars Battlefront 2' News: Starfighter Assault Mode To Be Showcased During Gamescom

Gamescom is shaping up to be an important event for gamers looking to learn more about "Star Wars Battlefront 2," with a new mode expected to be showcased during the upcoming affair.

The mode set to be showcased is Starfighter Assault, one of the sequel's multiplayer offerings.

According to a recent post on the game's official website, two teams will be taking part in a "multi-stage original trilogy-era space battle."

The battle will be taking place on the Fondor: Imperial Shipyard map, and while there, fans can count on seeing several kinds of ships being used. These ships will likely look very familiar to long-time "Star Wars" fans and there will even be some hero ships expected to be included in the battle.

Developers have noted that Starfighter Assault should feature "improved starfighter combat, with superior controls, deeper customization, and role-based team play." Classes will likely also make a difference whenever players are engaged in this particular "Star Wars Battlefront 2" mode.

Fans eager to see the mode themselves will be able to tune into the livestream broadcast on Aug. 21.

Starfighter Assault is not the only multiplayer mode that will be included in the sequel.

Galactic Assault is part of the game as well, and this mode similarly features multi-stage battles and also takes into account the classes that players use.

Speaking of those classes, there will be four for players to choose from just as they are about to participate in a multiplayer battle.

Assault Troopers excel at close to medium-range combat while Heavy Troopers are known for their durability. Officers are valued for the buffs they provide and Specialists fight from long distance and utilize traps as well.

Fans should be able to learn more about the multiplayer component of "Star Wars Battlefront 2" soon, while the game itself is set to be released worldwide on Nov. 17.