'Star Wars Battlefront 2' News: Xbox's Larry Hryb Comments on the Sequel and Its Expected Arrival on Project Scorpio

When "Star Wars Battlefront 2" is released later this year, gamers can expect it to be made available for current gen platforms, including one that has not been released just yet.

Twitter courtesy of @EAStarWars'Star Wars Battlefront 2' is expected to be released worldwide on Nov. 17

In a recent video posted by the Xbox YouTube channel, none other than Major Nelson himself, Larry Hryb, hinted at what kind of experience players could have if they choose to try the sequel out on Microsoft's Project Scorpio.

According to Hryb, "Between EA Access and Project Scorpio, Xbox will be the best place to play your favorite Star Wars heroes."

It is worth noting that there is still no exact release date just yet for Project Scorpio, though its release window is set for the upcoming holiday season. For now, at least, there is still no confirmation that the Project Scorpio console will already be released when "Star Wars Battlefront 2" is made accessible first to EA Access members on Nov. 9 or when its worldwide release takes place on Nov. 17.

The aforementioned video also features some interesting comments from the developers regarding the sequel.

Specifically, there were more details revealed about the single player mode set to be featured in the sequel shared by Motive Studios producer Paola Jouyaux.

Jouyaux shared that the main character included in the single player mode, Commander Iden Versio, has roots in the Empire. That Versio has also risen through the ranks to become the Commander of a special forces unit known as the Inferno Squad should already serve as a reminder that she is highly skilled and beyond that, she may also be able to use some powerful abilities in the game.

Players can also expect to meet some familiar characters while going through the single player mode included in the sequel.

More news about "Star Wars Battlefront 2's" single player mode as well as its other components should be made available in the near future.