'Star Wars Battlefront 2' News: YouTube's Most Popular E3 Game Could Be Big for EA

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" is the victor of this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo whether that title means something or not. The trailer for game topped "Assassins Creed," "God of War," and "Call of Duty" as the most viewed trailer on YouTube.

Whether these views translate into sales is another question, but there's no doubt EA has a gem on its hands. It is a far cry from its predecessor, which was criticized for being incomplete.

"Battlefront 1" was a stellar "Star Wars" experience, allowing the player to play not just as a main character of the franchise but also as a Storm Trooper. However, the lack of a single-player campaign let it down big time, with many gamers having buyer's remorse upon purchasing the game.

EA certainly learned its lesson and improved upon the mistakes of its first game. And if they ever need a confirmation that they did a good job, YouTube will always be there to help.

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" took the title of most watched E3 trailer on the platform, with over 7.9 million views. At second place is Nintendo's "Super Mario Odyssey" totalling over 5.5 million views.

While Nintendo's newest "Mario" title could have beaten "Battlefront 2's" trailer had it been released a couple of days earlier, EA's baby is still the undisputed winner of the popularity contest. Now it's just up to the company to make the most of it.

This is probably why EA is also offering a ton of freebies for everyone who pre-orders the game. While there is no set date, it will obviously be ahead of the November release date.

Among the exclusive content included for those who will pre-order are outfits for Kylo Ren and Rey as well as abilities for both and starfighters. Pre-ordered versions will also grant Instant access to "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Millennium Falcon with updated sounds and appearance.

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" is set to be released on Nov. 17, 2017.