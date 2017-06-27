'Star Wars Battlefront 2' Pre-Order Trailer: Game Built to Please Frustrated Fans

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" is now available for pre-order and has officially revealed a trailer for the event. The pre-order perks include a number of new items and skills for both characters and vehicles on top of getting early access to the game prior to being released.

EA GamesShown is a promotional image for 'Star Wars Battlefront 2.'

It's no secret that anyone who purchased the first game felt disappointed if not downright cheated. Sure it was fun blasting people as a storm trooper or one of the main characters in the franchise, but the lack of a single-player campaign made everyone feel they didn't get their money's worth.

Everyone enjoyed the Battle of Hoth, and at first, it seemed to live up to the hype. But the familiarity of repetition eventually took its toll as gamers wanted a new experience.

Fans didn't like the franchise just for the amazing battles, they also liked it for its story. Without it, "Battlefront 1" was just another "Battlefield" game with "Star Wars" mods attached to the characters.

Fast forward to the present and "Star Wars Battlefront 2" learned from the mistakes of its predecessor. Not only did it include a single-player campaign, it also made sure that those who pre-ordered it got every dollar's worth.

Those who pre-order will not only get access to the game's beta phase, but a number of in-game items also await them. Among these are 6 epic star cards and exclusive outfits for Kylo and Rey.

Players will also get instant access to the Millennium Falcon from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" as well as a new First Order ship upgrade. A few lucky fans will also receive a limited edition Epic Yoda Star Card.

Pre-Orders for the game's Standard Edition are currently available for $69.90. A Deluxe Edition is also available at select retailers and are priced at $79.99.

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" is set to be released on Nov. 17 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.