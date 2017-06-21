'Star Wars Battlefront 2' Release Date: EA Exec Elaborates More on Free DLC, Talks Possible VR Content

Much of what makes "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" the way it is has a lot to do with the feedback from gamers who played the 2015 original.

(Photo: EA DICE)A promotional image for "Star Wars: Battlefront 2."

This is why EA DICE decided to offer all downloadable content (DLC) for the game for free, a decision born out of the criticism toward the Season Pass of the first game.

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Electronic Arts executive vice president of global publishing Laura Miele talked about the decision for this big change in "Star Wars: Battlefront 2."

"One of the most important foundations of live services is that we have a big responsibility in curating a social experience for people. It's our job to make sure people can have great experiences," Miele said.

They realized that how they handled the Season Pass "wasn't a healthy thing" after it "cut the community off" and divided the player base, with some enjoying owning maps that others did not get.

"It definitely has caused us to think differently about how we provide the best playground, the best framework for our services, then respond to the needs and upgrades and progressions while people are in the experience," she went on to say.

She pointed out, however, that while "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" will have no Season Pass, it does not mean this will be the case for the next titles in the franchise.

Miele does not believe that what they are doing in "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" will be the same things they will be doing "two to three years from now." The reception of this move should impact their approach in building the future of the video game series.

With regard to the actual DLC to expect in the sequel, the EA executive is not ruling out the possibility of new virtual reality (VR) content.

Gamers will remember the Rogue One: X-Wing VR Mission released in "Star Wars: Battlefront." Miele did not speak about a follow-up to that, but she did say that EA is monitoring how the technology evolves as well as the install base and marketplace around it.

VR is expected to be the next big thing in gaming so EA are working on it "internally." However, Miele said that they "need the market to grow."

"Star Wars: Battlefront 2" will be out Nov. 17.