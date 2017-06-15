'Star Wars Battlefront 2' Release Date, Gameplay News: New Class System Explained

In 2015, Electronic Arts took it upon themselves to create and develop the popular first and third-person shooter video game titled "Star Wars Battlefront." Operating on the popular universe of the "Star Wars" trilogy, fans couldn't be any more thrilled to know that the second installment of the game is coming soon.

Facebook/EAStarWars Promotional picture for the game "Star Wars Battlefront 2."

The original version allowed gamers to choose a soldier from whichever side they preferred. They were given the chance to be a trooper and although most had been happy with it, executive producer Matt Webster shared that "Star Wars Battlefront 2" will bring new features to the table, including a new class and perks system.

"Players can customize all the troopers," Webster said, as reported by Polygon. "All the heroes and all the starfighters are customizable in the same way. They have three base abilities and they can have additional abilities. They can even customize what the ability is, and also what the extent of that ability is, based on Star Cards. Your Darth Maul might be running a different load-out to my Darth Maul."

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" will let gamers choose between four different soldier classes and what's more, they can customize each with different skills and abilities. The game will also have single-player and multiplayer modes.

Reports have pointed out that most of the features of the second installment of "Stars Wars Battlefront" seeks to address the issues found in the original version. As to how it will affect the storyline and the parts of the plot that fans would like to see remains to be unseen. But, if there's anything about "Star Wars Battlefront 2" that should have fans pre-ordering before its release, it's the game's commitment to the universe.

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" is set to be released on Nov. 17 for PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One.