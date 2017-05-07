'Star Wars: Battlefront 2' Release Date, News: New Leak Teases PSVR Compatibility

"Star Wars: Battlefront 2" might feature virtual reality (VR) content, if the latest leak about the highly anticipated game is anything to go by.

(Photo: EA DICE)A screenshot of "Star Wars: Battlefront 2."

Pages of the Danish and German versions of a brand-new issue of the PlayStation newsletter were recently shared on NeoGAF. They contained an ad for the game teasing its compatibility with the PlayStation VR.

While this could easily be a mistake, the fact that two editions of the newsletter mentioned it suggests that "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" could actually feature VR content and that this surprise was prematurely revealed.

In addition, "Star Wars: Battlefront" released in 2015 also had VR support a year after it was released to the PSVR. With the success of the VR content in that title, it would not be surprising the sequel gets the same treatment as well.

With regard to what sort of content to expect, Attack of the Fanboy believes that the VR could be inspired from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," which will be perfect timing with the release of the film set a month after "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" hits the shelves.

If the VR support comes after the release of "Star Wars: Battlefront 2," the publication believes that it could be pulled from the upcoming Han Solo film instead.

At the moment, nothing is confirmed yet with regards to the VR support for "Star Wars: Battlefront 2." However, the leak suggests that EA DICE could be preparing to break the news.

With EA Play just around the corner, the studio is expected to make the announcement there. After all, "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" will be featured there and will even be playable.

"Star Wars: Battlefront 2" will feature characters and locations from various eras of the space opera franchise. Darth Maul and Yoda will be there as well as new-generation characters Kylo Ren and Rey.

"Star Wars: Battlefront 2" will be released on Nov. 17.