'Star Wars: Battlefront 2' Rumors: Jar Jar Binks in the Sequel?

"Star Wars: Battlefront 2" will feature characters from the various eras of the space opera franchise from Rey to Darth Maul and even Yoda. However, there is one creature fans are looking forward to seeing.

(Photo: Lucasfilm)An image of Jar Jar Binks from "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones."

It is, of course, none other than Jar Jar Binks, who appeared in the prequels. The character has been and is still a subject of a bunch of theories.

The most popular among these "Star Wars" speculations is that Jar Jar Binks serves the dark side as he indirectly paved the way for Palpatine to become Emperor and that he eventually became a Sith lord.

In the films, Jar Jar Binks was one of the creatures that tagged along with Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi. He was banished from his homeworld, Otto Gunga for his clumsiness.

Many hope that "Star Wars Battlefront 2" will feature Jar Jar Binks and it looks like EA DICE may have something up its sleeve.

The question now is what role he will end up playing seeing as he gained a reputation of a baddie due to speculations and theories.

(Photo: EA DICE) A promotional image for "Star Wars Battlefront 2."

When asked by Eurogamer about what role Jar Jar Binks could play in "Star Wars: Battlefront 2," Lucasfilm creative executive Steve Blank teased with a laugh, "Ohhhh ... Only time will tell!"

Unfortunately, there is not anything to go on in that answer, but it did seem that they might have something in store in "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" involving the Gungan military leader turned purported Sith Lord.

With regard to the inclusion of characters from "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" or "Star Wars: Rebels" in "Star Wars: Battlefront 2," here is what Criterion Games general manager Matt Webster had to say:

"We are covering prequel trilogies, original trilogy and new trilogy so those will be the locations that we'll have fun in."

"Star Wars: Battlefront 2" will be released Nov. 11.