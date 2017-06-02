'Star Wars Battlefront 2' Rumors: More Details About Iden Versio and Her Droid Surface Online

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" is aiming to build upon the shortcomings of its predecessor, and one of the ways it is doing so is by featuring a single-player Story Mode.

Iden Versio and her droid will be featured in 'Star Wars Battlefront 2's' single player mode

For those who may have missed it, the sequel's Story Mode will allow players to take control of a character named Iden Versio, the commander of an elite Imperial Special Forces unit known as the Inferno Squad.

There was still a lot yet to be revealed about Versio's full array of skills and abilities, but if there was one thing known, it is that she will be accompanied and even assisted by a droid.

In an earlier video posted by the "BattlefrontUpdates" YouTube channel, it was revealed that Versio's droid is not just some cosmetic addition thrown in by the developers to make things look a bit more interesting in the Story Mode.

The droid is actually an important part of the single-player experience in "Star Wars Battlefront 2," likely because it will be assisting Versio. The droid is also expected to have its own skills that should help turn it into a real threat that the player's opponents will have to deal with.

Many of those skills remain unknown at this point, but a more recently posted video posted by "Unreal SjS" contains some interesting clues.

The video appears to feature some leaked gameplay snippets, and those show the droid doing different things.

In what looks to be some kind of firefight, the droid can be seen zooming out from Versio's back and lining up alongside her. It was also shown unlocking a door. Lastly, fans can also see the droid attacking an enemy even though Versio is not onscreen.

Commander Versio may be the focal point of the Story Mode, but it would not be surprising if the droid became a star as well.

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" is set to be released worldwide on Nov. 17.