'Star Wars Battlefront 2' Rumors: More Prequel Characters To Be Featured?

Twitter courtesy of EAStarWars 'Star Wars Battlefront 2' is set to be released worldwide on Nov. 17

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" is expected to feature a larger and more comprehensive roster accounting for numerous entries of the "Star Wars" franchise.

That expansion may even lead to the introduction of more characters from the prequel trilogy.

Spotted recently by The Inquisitr, EA DICE associate design director Dennis Brannvall has been responding to some fans of the series over on Twitter, and a few of his tweets could be hinting at characters who will be included in the sequel's main roster.

For instance, in response to a fan calling for Obi-Wan Kenobi, Padme Amidala and Anakin Skywalker to be featured at launch, Brannvall indicated that he wants them "sooner or later," though he did admit to preferring Ahsoka Tano from "Star Wars Rebels" over Padme.

On top of that, Brannvall even retweeted GIFs sent by other fans that featured Mace Windu and Jar Jar Binks.

Now, whether or not Brannvall knows if any of those aforementioned characters will end up in "Star Wars Battlefront 2" or not remains unclear, though there are fans who have made it clear that they would like to see them included.

While fans wait to find out if those prequel characters will be included in the new "Battlefront" game, they can also read about some of the heroes and villains who are supposedly set to be featured.

Not too long ago, Redditor "uninspired_zebra" took a look through the game's files as it went through alpha testing and found references to characters who may be included.

Among the characters found in the files are returning ones such as Boba Fett and Han Solo, confirmed new arrivals like Kylo Ren and Rey, as well as possible new additions in the form of General Grievous and Captain Phasma.

Fans should be able to hear more about "Star Wars Battlefront 2's" complete roster soon, and the game itself is expected to be released worldwide on Nov. 17.