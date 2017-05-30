'Star Wars Battlefront 2' Rumors: Possible Leak Hints at What Developers May Showcase At Upcoming EA Play Event

EA Play is expected to be a can't-miss event for gamers eager to see and learn more about "Star Wars Battlefront 2." And now, a new, possible leak hinted of why exactly fans may want to attend or at the very least tune in to the event.

Twitter courtesy of @EAStarWarsCommander Iden Versio will be featured in 'Star Wars Battlefront 2's' single player mode

Over on Reddit, "Some_Info" revealed the supposed event plans for the sequel that developers have in mind.

According to the Redditor, both the single and multiplayer modes of "Battlefront 2" will be made playable to the fans.

The single player showcase will reportedly include Iden Versio fighting rebels. While doing so, she will supposedly receive a message from the Emperor's messenger. The Redditor did note that this will just be a demo mission, however.

As for multiplayer, players will apparently be taken to Naboo and they may be able to choose from a total of four heroes to try out, with two characters each provided for the opposing sides.

The Redditor also shared that there will be a new combat roll and shield featured in "Star Wars Battlefront 2."

An image displaying a Heavy Trooper possibly being prepared for multiplayer action was also provided by "Some_Info," though the Redditor did note that changes may have already been made by the developers, so what is shown in the picture may not be consistent with what may be seen at EA Play.

For what it is worth, it has already been confirmed that the sequel will indeed be one of the titles featured during the upcoming EA Play event. And with demos expected to be playable on-site, fans will likely not have to wait that long to see if this latest leak will prove to be an accurate one.

EA Play will get underway on June 10 and will run until the 12th, while "Star Wars Battlefront 2" is set to be released worldwide on Nov. 17.