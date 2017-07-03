'Star Wars Battlefront 2' Rumors: Several Hero Details Supposedly Leaked, Weapons and Abilities Included

Twitter courtesy of EAStarWars 'Star Wars Battlefront 2' is set to be released worldwide on Nov. 17

"Star Wars Battlefront 2's" developers have yet to fully flesh out the game's roster, but recent supposed leaks are helping to change that.

Over on Reddit, "uninspired_zebra" has taken the time to look through the files of the game as it went through alpha testing and has provided interesting details related to the many heroes apparently set to be featured.

From the looks of it, all or perhaps just most of the heroes who will be featured in the sequel will be able to use three different skills.

Boba Fett can use the Concussion Rocket and Rocket Barrage to deal damage to opponents, while For the Hunt makes it easier to find them.

Bossk apparently likes to use Dioxis Grenades and Proximity Mines, but in a pinch, his Predator Instincts skill can come in really handy as well.

Chewbacca shows off his strength with the Heavy Slam while the Multi-Shock and Wookiee Berserker hint at just how skilled he is at using weapons.

Darth Maul is apparently all about getting physical in "Star Wars Battlefront 2" with his Choke Hold and Spin Attack, while his Furious Throw can inflict damage from a distance.

Darth Vader has a pretty similar collection of skills to that of Darth Maul's, with the notable exception of Focused Rage that can allow him to dish out even more punishment.

Emperor Palpatine can electrify enemies with the Chain Lightning and Electrocute skills and then the Dark Aura both slows down and damages them.

Han Solo's skills also further emphasize just how well he can wield weapons in addition to a good old fashioned Shoulder Charge.

Kylo Ren makes good use of the Force in the game and his Saber Charge also serves to showcase how well training has served him.

Lando Calrissian puts the Smoke Grenade and the Disabler to good use and those are complemented by his Sharp Shot skill.

Leia Organa will also make good use of the weapons at her disposal but it is her Squad Shield skill that may prove to be most helpful in the game.

As fans probably expected, Luke Skywalker's are based entirely on the Force.

Rey utilizes her quickness and her mind to gain an advantage over her opponents, with Insight and Mind Trick serving as standout skills.

Yoda is also another heavy Force-user in the game who can use Force Absorb and another still unnamed skill.

It is also worth noting that Captain Phasma and General Grievous are apparently in the game too, though their abilities have not been discovered yet.

Lastly, since these details were taken from the alpha, there is still a chance that they could be altered down the line, especially since "Star Wars Battlefront 2" is not set to be released worldwide until Nov. 17.