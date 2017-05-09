'Star Wars Battlefront 2' Rumors: Upcoming Sequel May Feature Some Kind of PlayStation VR Content

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" is being billed as the bigger and better version of its 2015 predecessor, though they are still expected to be similar in some ways, and a recent iscovery is hinting that may extend to both of them having contents that are playable using the PlayStation VR.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 official websiteSpace battles are included in 'Star Wars Battlefront 2,' but will some of these missions be playable using the PlayStation VR?

Over on NeoGAF, member "bombshell" posted an image showing the sequel together with an interesting little detail written just below it. The NeoGAF user provided a translation of what was written, revealing that it states "PlayStation VR compatible."

That is admittedly not a lot to go by, and it brings up the question of whether the whole game will be compatible with the PlayStation VR or just some segments of it.

Notably, the 2015 "Battlefront" game was not entirely compatible with VR. Instead, only a single mission was playable in it, and that one allowed players to take control of an X-Wing as they zoomed around in space.

In "Star Wars Battlefront 2," developers have already revealed that there will be space battles featured as well, and while participating in these fights, players will be able to take control of spacecrafts including the Millennium Falcon and Luke Skywalker's X-Wing.

Given that the developers have yet to even confirm that content specifically made for the PlayStation VR is even included in the sequel, players will likely have to wait for a while longer before they can find out if they will have another opportunity to step inside the X-Wing and perhaps some other spacecrafts as well.

It is also worth noting that the X-Wing Mission for the earlier "Battlefront" game was not made available on day one. If there is indeed VR content included in the sequel, players will have to stay tuned to see if they will be able to access it right away or if they may have to wait again for it.

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" will be released worldwide on Nov. 17.