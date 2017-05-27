'Star Wars Battlefront 2' Rumors: Who Will Voice Obi-Wan?

Most of the details about the upcoming sequel to popular shooter game "Star Wars Battlefront" remain under wraps. However, speculations about one of "Star Wars'" biggest characters, Obi-Wan Kenobi, recently surfaced online and suggested that he is likely to appear in the game.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 official websiteSpace battles are included in 'Star Wars Battlefront 2,' but will some of these missions be playable using the PlayStation VR?

As of this writing, Electronic Arts has not yet revealed the characters who will be included in the "Star Wars Battlefront 2" roster, but previous reports pointed out that Yoda, Darth Maul, Kylo Ren and Rey will appear.

Although the studio has yet to confirm if Obi-Wan will also make an appearance in the upcoming game, rumors suggest that he might still be part of the sequel.

Voice actor James Arnold Taylor, who previously lent his voice to Obi Wan's character for "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," recently made fans worry when he revealed that he had not been asked to voice the character for "Star Wars Battlefront 2." Taylor's revelation sparked speculations that Obi-Wan might not appear in the upcoming game.

However, a "Star Wars" YouTuber who goes by the name Star Wars HQ recently explained that it is less likely for Obi-Wan to be left out in the sequel, considering how big his character is. Also, the concept art for the upcoming game hinted of his participation when it featured his Delta-7 star fighter.

The YouTuber shared that it is possible for the studio to tap Ewan McGregor to do the voice for Obi-Wan, considering that he has already done some voice work for the character for a sequence in "Star Wars: Episode 7 - The Force Awakens."

Meanwhile, if the upcoming sequel will not feature the young Obi-Wan, then the old Obi-Wan might also be voiced by Stephen Stanton, the actor who lent his voice to the character in "Star Wars: Rebels."

Star Wars HQ also said it is possible that the studio will have the voice work done for Obi-Wan during the final phase of the game's production so fans will just have to wait and see who will finally give life to Obi-Wan in the upcoming game.

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" is set for release on Nov. 17.