'Star Wars: Battlefront 2' Updates: Commander Iden Versio's Story Revealed

The plot of the campaign mode of "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" has been revealed in a new teaser for the action-shooter game.

ea.com"Star Wars: Battlefront 2" new trailer centers on Imperials

The new trailer posted on PlayStation Blog centers on the story of the Imperials, particularly the appointment of Commander Iden Versio as the lead character of the new "Star Wars-" themed game.

In the trailer, Lucasfilm creative executive Steve Blank reveals they became very interested in EA Motive's pitch of featuring a story that would cover the events of "Return of the Jedi" until "The Force Awakens."

According to Blank, "It was a fascinating prospect to do this in a game space, to tell these stories more visually. You get great visuals in a comic, but with the novels you don't get a great visual element. It felt like a space rich to explore in a game."

"One of the great things that they included too was like, 'we want to do it from an Imperial point of view, because it hasn't really been done — at least not in that fidelity before," Blank states.

On the other hand, EA Motive game director Mark Thompson explains why Commander Versio is chosen to head the Inferno Squadron and the rest of the game. According to Thompson, Versio is not just an ordinary soldier, since she is also a part of the Imperial family and her father is also a fleet admiral. "She is the perfect candidate to believe in the good of the Empire."

The fourth installment in the "Star Wars: Battlefront" series is considered as the sequel of the 2015 reboot.

Previous reports claimed that EA will release "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Friday, Nov. 17. But unlike its predecessor, the new game will center on a single-player campaign and feature different locations and characters that were present in the prequel and sequel trilogies.