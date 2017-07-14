'Star Wars Battlefront II' Gameplay News: Multiplayer Beta Arrives in October

Electronic Arts Promotional image for "Star Wars Battlefront II's" multiplayer beta.

Electronic Arts confirmed that a multiplayer beta for "Star Wars Battlefront II" will arrive in October.

In an official statement, EA told fans: "We've heard you loud and clear: you want to try your hand at epic encounters with iconic heroes, massive battles across detailed landscapes, and thrilling dogfights in space."

The developer added: "You want to play Star Wars Battlefront II. Well, we have good news for you: the Star Wars Battlefront II multiplayer beta is on the way, available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Origin for PC in October."

EA also confirmed that players eligible for the beta testing will be able to explore "iconic planets and into the far reaches of space." Beta testers will also be allowed access to the location called Naboo through the Galactic Assault game mode.

Developers will also let gamers play as their favorite "Star Wars" characters and then form an alliance with either the clone troopers of the Republic or the battle droids of the Rebels. According to the announcement, players should also expect battles happening around the streets of the royal palace.

The beta testing will include the Starfighter Assault game mode where players can choose and explore the galaxy with an array of "the most memorable starfighters from Star Wars." More details about this mode will be announced during the Gamescom week in August.

Players who have pre-ordered the game's Standard or Deluxe Editions will be given passes for the multiplayer beta. Aside from the early access privilege, pre-orders also entitle players to get Yoda's Epic Lightsaber Mastery Star Card which will be released as a bonus item and at a limited time only.

The "Star Wars Battlefront II" multiplayer beta will open on Oct. 4 for those who pre-order. Otherwise, it will begin on Oct. 6. It will then be live until Oct. 9. However, EA reminds players that unclaimed beta offers will expire three days before early access starts.

"Star Wars Battlefront II" is slated to launch on Friday, Nov. 17, on PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One.