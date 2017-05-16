'Star Wars Battlefront II' News: Follow-up Game's Content to be Thrice as Big as the Original

Game developer DICE is going for a bigger "Star Wars" experience as they develop "Star Wars Battlefront II," the follow-up to the first title that got mixed reviews. Praised for its graphics and gameplay, marred by a lack of single-player content and multiplayer maps, DICE is now taking the lessons they learned from the first game and putting them all into making a game three times bigger in scope than the original.

Electronic Arts/LucasfilmA promo image of "Star Wars Battlefront II" on Electronic Arts' offical website for the game.

During a conference meeting for Electronic Arts' post-earnings brief, Andrew Wilson described how the upcoming "Star Wars Battlefront II" will have three times as much content as the first title at launch, even before downloadable content (DLC) updates are factored in.

Wilson, Chief Executive Officer for the game publishing giant, stated that the company has taken the feedback from players of "Star Wars Battlefront" seriously enough to guide the direction of the new game, according to Gamespot. Game developer Motive has been brought aboard to focus on the single-player campaign for the game, while DICE works on adding more content for the multiplayer aspect of the upcoming title.

EA hopes to attract fans of its "Battlefield" series, as well as "Star Wars" fans in general, with their second take on the "Star Wars Battlefront" franchise. Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen anticipates that the title will sell more than the 14 million copies that the first game sold in the year of its launch.

"Star Wars Battlefront II" will have a complete single-player campaign, as game developer DICE confirmed in an interview with Eurogamer last year. An interesting twist, however, came as EA revealed the story at the Star Wars Celebration Convention in April of this year. Unlike most "Star Wars" titles, this single-player campaign has players taking on the role of an Imperial soldier Iden Versio (voiced by Janina Gavankar) as she seeks revenge against the Rebels.

The game is expected to launch on Nov. 17 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the PC.