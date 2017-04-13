'Star Wars: Battlefront II' News: New Trailer Leaked Shows Glimpse of 'Last Jedi' Cast; Single Player Content

(Photo: Electronic Arts/Star Wars)

The "Star Wars: Battlefront II" new trailer was leaked Tuesday, April 11, a few days in advance of its slated release. The riveting teaser hints at new single-player features, space combat, and a lot of familiar characters from the prequels and the current trilogy. "Star Wars: Battlefront II" is expected to launch later this year on major platforms.

One thing that "Star Wars" does very well is the trailers, and this most recent one is another example. The "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" teaser was leaked earlier than its intended launch. The game should have made its official debut as part of the "Star Wars Celebration" convention in Orlando from April 13 up to April 16, according to Tech Crunch.

Just by the trailer alone, it's evident that Electronic Arts (EA) looks to improve on the original "Star Wars: Battlefront" based on popular criticism. Players who are looking for longer, more satisfying single-player content can have some hope that the "untold soldier's story," teased in the trailer, will be exactly what they are looking for.

What's more, the glimpses from the video show content from both the prequels and the new trilogy as well — another plus for fans looking for content outside the original trilogy, as noted by CNet. A lot of familiar faces, or hands, made their way into the trailer, including Darth Maul, Kylo Ren, Yoda and Rey.

Fans of Kylo or Rey will have to decide soon if they want the new "Star Wars: Battlefront II." The trailer does say "Pre-order to get Star Wars(TM): The Last Jedi(TM) Heroes." If it is the same as the previous title, this could mean that heroes from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will be exclusive to preorders, same as the last time.

Fans who can't make it to Orlando, Florida for the "Star Wars Celebration" can follow online at 2:30 p.m. EDT on EA's website.