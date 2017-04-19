'Star Wars Battlefront II' Release Date, News: Devs Skip on Season Pass So People Can 'Play Longer'

In an unexpected move, the developers of "Star Wars Battlefront II" have confirmed that they are not going to release a Season Pass for the game so people can "play longer."

Facebook/EAStarWars"Star Wars Battlefront II" promotional image.

Offering a Season Pass has been a trend for recently released games. These passes can usually be bought separately and gives players access to post-launch game expansions or downloadable contents for free or sometimes at a really good discounted price.

According to Mashable, the game's creative director, DICE's Bernd Diemer, clearly said that there will be no Season Pass for "Star Wars Battlefront II."

While Diemer has also dropped a disclaimer in the same report and says he cannot go into specifics about the issue at hand, he explained, "We have something different in mind that will allow you to play longer, be [more] invested in the game without having a fragmented community."

It does seem the developers have something deeper in mind as to why they came up with the decision of ditching the Season Pass. To simply put it, DICE's Diemer explained that providing premium contents for "Star Wars Battlefront II" that are "locked behind a paywall" somewhat divides the game's fan base.

The creative director told Mashable, "The community is falling apart because there are simply not many people playing the different modes." Diemer further explained, "We don't want to segment our community."

However, game publisher Electronic Arts followed that up with another statement on the matter which does not necessarily back Diemer's earlier claims. EA clarified with Mashable: "While we're not ready to confirm any live service plans just yet, what we can say is this we heard the feedback from our Battlefront community loud and clear. We know they want more depth, more progression, and more content. So we're focused on delivering that in every dimension of 'Star Wars Battlefront II.'"

DICE is a subsidiary of EA.

The 2017 "Star Wars Battlefront II" will feature three eras of the "Star Wars" franchise, namely the Clone Wars, Galactic Civil War, and the times during the "Force Awakens" installment. It will be released worldwide on Nov. 17.