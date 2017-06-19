'Star Wars: Episode 8:' Is Rey a Skywalker?

Ever since the sequel trilogy of the "Star Wars" series first came out, many fans have wondered about Rey's (Daisy Ridley) origins. According to the movie, Rey was left alone by her family in Jakku but never really revealed who they are. Many fan theories speculate that Rey might be related to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). But what is the truth? Recently, fans took the question to the internet, and surprisingly, Luke himself weighed in.

YouTube/Star Wars Rey played by Daisy Ridley in the upcoming movie "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

There is no denying that Rey is the main character of the new "Star Wars" trilogy. With her resourcefulness and natural affinity to the force, many fans are questioning the character's heritage. Many people suspect that Rey might be a Skywalker, and the possible daughter of the Jedi Master himself. To find out what other fans think about this theory, MyBookie recently placed a betting campaign online.

Odd makers at MyBookie had fans bet on the question "Is Luke Skywalker Rey's father?" on the website. According to the results, many fans believe she is not. Rey might be related to Ben Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) or Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), but probably not to Luke, which would be too obvious according to some speculations.

To make the bet more exciting, Hamill hopped in the action. The "Star Wars" actor has been known to stir up fans, especially in such occasions. The man shared his thoughts on Twitter saying: "Hmm... I could make a fortune betting on this! (but I better remember to use a pseudonym)." The actor also added hashtags #ReysRelative #insiderKnowledge #MyBookie #WaitFor8 to further confuse fans.

So far, there is no official information about where did Rey originally come from and who are her parents. However, Rian Johnson has previously said in an interview that they are going to cover Rey's origins in the future. Fans will just have to wait and build their own theories until the next movie comes out.

"Star Wars: Episode 8" will come out in theaters on Dec.15.