'Star Wars Episode 8' Latest News: 'The Last Jedi' Wraps Post-Production in August

After making headlines the past few days due to issues with who would be taking over the Han Solo movie's directorial chair, the "Star Wars" franchise finally has some good news for its fans. According to reports, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is already in its post-production stage.

With the eighth episode of the "Star Wars" franchise a mere six months away from its premiere, the nearing completion of its production stage should not come as a surprise.

In a recent "Talk House" podcast that featured film director Rian Johnson, he spoke about his vision for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and volunteered some details about the movie. Mentioning a timeline for his next project, he revealed that the film will be finishing up its post-production in August, if they followed their schedule closely.

"Well, that's the thing. I've got like, a couple idea that I've been working on. Pretty well-developed. I just gotta sit down and f****** write one of them. And I guess my pipe dream is... 'Cause we're actually gonna be done with 'The Last Jedi', if we stick to schedule, we're done with post-production, like in August, and the movie doesn't come out till Christmas. So I'll have a couple months that I'm hoping, my pipe dream is I'll actually write one of these scripts," he said.

Johnson's news is good one, since wrapping post-production in as early as August means Lucasfilm will have more time to do all the necessary check-ups and polishing before the movie hits theaters in December. With post-production finishing up in a couple of months, fans can expect the studio to focus on promoting the film in the coming months.

A new piece of footage for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will be out in fall. The film is set for release in U.S. cinemas on Dec. 15.