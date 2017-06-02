'Star Wars: Episode 8' News: Rian Johnson Addresses Concerns Over Recycling of Stories and Imagery in New Trilogy

"Star Wars: Episode 8" director Rian Johnson has recently responded to accusations that recent installments of the "Star Wars" franchise are recycling stories and imagery from previous film entries.

(Photo: Youtube/Star Wars)A screenshot from the official teaser of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

Johnson's forthcoming entry in the "Star Wars" saga has been the focus of many speculations and debates. Some fans are reportedly expressing their worries that "The Last Jedi" will be recycling stories as well as images from the past entries of the franchise, as was the case in several instances in the films "The Force Awakens" and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

Johnson made time to officially speak up about this issue by taking to Twitter to answer the query of a "Star Wars" fan who had such fears about the upcoming installment taking too much inspiration from the plot points of earlier installments of the saga.

"I've addressed it the only way I possibly can — by spending the past three years of my life making a film I do not think is derivative," Johnson replied on Twitter.

I've addressed it the only way I possibly can - by spending the past three years of my life making a film I do not think is derivative. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 30, 2017

"I can't do much for you beyond that," he said in another Twitter post. "If you decide to not see it I'll be disappointed, but I'll understand."

Johnson has previously revealed that there was no fleshed-out story beyond "The Force Awakens" when he decided to helm "Star Wars: Episode 8." When he came on board the project, he learned that he would have significant creative freedom and that he would not be limited by plot points that the studio had previously agreed on.

Aside from the sequel trilogy set in the saga of the Skywalker family, such as "The Force Awakens," "The Last Jedi" and "Star Wars: Episode 9," standalone films for the "Star Wars" have also been conceived, such as "Rogue One" and the forthcoming film about Han Solo.

"Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi" is scheduled to be released on Dec. 15, 2017.