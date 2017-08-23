'Star Wars' Episode 8 Plot News: Insider Leaks Plot Details; John Boyega Confirms Celebrity Cameos

Facebook/StarWarsMovies A promotional image for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," the eighth installment of the Skywalker saga.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is coming out in four months, and the fans could not be more excited to see the eighth installment of the Skywalker saga, especially now that new details about the upcoming film have supposedly been leaked.

According to "Star Wars" theorist Mike Zero, who claims to know an insider at Pinewood Studios, has revealed new details about "The Last Jedi" in his YouTube channel.

Among many things, he said that Vice Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern) will be using a blaster, Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) will go on a secret mission, and Kylo Ren's (Adam Driver) TIE silencer will be almost double the size of Darth Vader's TIE advanced.

Additionally, he said, "The caretakers of Ahch-To tell Rey she must go through a test to stay on the island."

Whether or not his insider information turns out to be true, fans will soon find out when "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" opens in cinemas on Dec. 15.

Meanwhile, John Boyega, who plays the former Stormtrooper Finn, has recently confirmed the high-profile celebrity cameos in the upcoming film, following the rumors that Prince William and Harry were spotted on the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" set at Pinewood Studios earlier this year.

Speaking with BBC Radio4, the actor reportedly set the records straight regarding the news about the British Royals.

"I've had enough with those secrets. They came on set. They were there," Boyega revealed. "I'm sick of hiding it. I think it was leaked, anyway. There were images. Every time I get asked, I have to dodge it. I'm tired of dodging it. They were there," he added.

Their appearance on set sparked rumors that the Royals were going to portray Stormtroopers, but this has not been confirmed yet.

On the other hand, Boyega also revealed that Tom Hardy will be making a cameo in the film, but he did not provide any further details.