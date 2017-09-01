'Star Wars' Episode 8 Plot News: New Image Shows Rey Training on Planet Ahch-To

Facebook/StarWarsPH 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' will premiere on Dec. 15.

The next "Star Wars" film is just a few months away from its release, and its producers are already ramping up efforts to promote it. This week, a new photo from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" has emerged and it shows Rey as she braces up for her training on Ahch-To.

On Aug. 29, Yahoo! Movies took to Twitter to share the new image and tweeted: "#StarWars fans! We have an exclusive new photo from #TheLastJedi in our Fall Movie Preview."

So far, a few set photos and one trailer have already been sent out to create buzz for the film. However, there is no stopping the avid fans of the franchise who want more clues about the upcoming film from craving for more. Luckily, Yahoo! Movies has dropped the newest photo that teased what Rey will be up to in the upcoming film.

The photo showed Rey at the edge of a cliff somewhere in Ahch-To, overlooking the waters. By the looks of it, she is standing right on the same planet where she saw Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." It is also where the first Jedi Temple is located, along with various species of aliens. The photo also showed her holding her staff with her right hand while meditating, as if trying to attune her senses before commencing her training exercise.

Although the new photo is simple and does not reveal much when it comes to "Star Wars: The Last Jedi's" plot, it gave fans a fresh look at Rey and the planet Ahch-To, which is said to be one of the most unique and picturesque locations that will be featured in the upcoming film. There are speculations that the photo has to do with footage from the previously-released teaser trailer, where Luke took Rey as his apprentice to train her in the ways of the Force.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will hit U.S. movie theaters on Dec. 15.