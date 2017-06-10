'Star Wars: Episode 8' Plot Rumors: John Boyega Reveals Possible Spoilers, Mark Hamill Responds

"Star Wars" is one of the most secretive franchises in the movie industry. With a huge amount of fans all over the world that want to get all the details, the series has to be tight-lipped to keep everything in check, so as not to spoil the fun when the movies come out. So, when John Boyega revealed something that sounded close to a "Star Wars" spoiler, everybody immediately rushed in to take a look.

Reuters/ Aly Song John Boyega is known for his role in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." He will also be appearing as Jake Pentecost in "Pacific Rim: Uprising."

Boyega, who plays former Stormtrooper Finn in the new "Star Wars" trilogy, recently posted a little sentence on Twitter that made every fan crazy.

Time to play a villain ey... — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) June 7, 2017

The tweet about being happy to play a villain made almost all of the actor's subscribers ask him a question such as, "Is Finn going to be back in the First Order?" and "Will he turn evil after he wakes up?" among plot-related inquiries.

As it turns out, the tweet was about an upcoming role that the actor recently landed. At fi, st Boyega played with the fans and replied with emojis, but when things got a little out of the hand, he had to clarify that it was not a "Star Wars" related tweet.

Everything seemed to have calmed down after the actor clarified everything; however, another "Star Wars" actor brought it up again. Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in all of the "Star Wars" movies, got into the "spoiler" action. Hamil tweeted: "See how easy it is to accidentally leak a spoiler, son? Hope you didn't say anything about OUR relationship in Ep VIII." The actor even ended the post with a hashtag saying, "Scared Sithless."

In the end, Boyega did not spill any details. "Star Wars" fans will just have to stick to their own theories for now as they wait for more details.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" opens in theaters on Dec 15.