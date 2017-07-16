'Star Wars Episode 8' Plot Rumors: Leaked Lineup of LEGO Figurines Reveal Characters Included in 'The Last Jedi'

Reuters/Benoit Tessier The "Star Wars" franchise is expected to begin its final trilogy run in 2019 with director Colin Trevorrow.

A photographed brochure of LEGO figurines for the movie "Star Wars VIII: The Last Jedi" was recently leaked, thereby revealing some of the characters included in the upcoming film.

Reddit user joeyl19 shared the photo on the site and it showed some of the characters that were already known to be included in the upcoming movie, such as Supreme Leader Snoke, Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren.

Star Wars News Net — a website operated by "Star Wars" fans — was able to identify the rest of the LEGO figurines through the toys' number codes that were also visible in the leaked photo.

In the catalog, fans will find BB-8, General Hux, Captain Poe Dameron, BB-9E, Vice Admiral Holdo, and Resistance Gunner Paige. Toy figures of a Resistance Trooper, a First Order Flamethrower, a First Order Crew, and more were also present in the image.

Fans may notice that both the figurines of General Hux and Poe are donning new looks that may be seen in the film as well. Poe was seen twice in the leaked LEGO sheet wearing two different costumes, which might be suggesting that he will be seen in his typical attire as well as in his Captain Dameron uniform in the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

As for the General Hux LEGO toy, the blaster weapon that it holds is an apparent hint that the character will join the action in the upcoming "Star Wars" film.

However, as Screen Rant noted, "Star Wars" marketing partners, such as the toy-maker LEGO, are often given the right to apply some tweaks in their promotional materials. So these weapons and costumes seen on the LEGO figurines are not a 100 percent guarantee that it will be the same case in the film.

Meanwhile, earlier leaked LEGO figurines were also spotted that stirred speculations that Supreme Leader Snoke could be accompanied by his version of a BB robot in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

The eighth installment of the "Star Wars" film franchise is slated to open in U.S. theaters on Dec. 15.