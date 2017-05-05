'Star Wars: Episode 8' Plot Rumors: 'The Last Jedi' to Reveal Reason Why Luke Turned His Back on the Jedi

"Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi" will reportedly reveal why Luke Skywalker, portrayed by Mark Hamill, turned his back on the Jedi.

Although "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" enjoyed critical and commercial success when it was released in 2015, many fans were also left disappointed with Hamill's minimal screen time. But Rian Johnson has reportedly revealed that this has been rectified in a big way in "The Last Jedi."

From the trailer released, Luke Skywalker is teased to be playing a much larger role in the upcoming "Star Wars" sequel. Not only will he begin Rey's training in how to use the Force, the director has also confirmed that Luke's story will actually be a main focus of the entire film.

According to a report by Digital Spy, fans of the "Star Wars" movie franchise can look forward to finding out the reason why Luke has decided to turn his back on the Jedi.

In "The Force Awakens," it was revealed that Luke was training a new generation of Jedi before his nephew Ben Solo, also known as Kylo Ren, turned his back on his uncle and destroyed everything that Luke was working to build. This turn of events led to Luke's decision to exile himself on Ahch-To.

"Figuring out where [Luke's] head was at was the very first thing I had to do when writing the movie," Rian shared with Entertainment Weekly. "I had to crack this. And it had to be something for me that first and foremost made sense."

"Why did Luke Skywalker go off to this island? That was the starting point, and that's what the entire movie explores," he continued.

While "Episode 8" is expected to explain why Luke decided to leave instead of staying to continue with his plans to re-establish the Jedi Order, fans should not hold their breath for an explanation that would make Luke's actions seem cowardly.

"There has to be a good reason that makes sense to him — and to some degree makes sense to us," he added.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 15.