'Star Wars' Episode 8 Plot Rumors: Vader Still Influences Events of New Trilogy

Even with Darth Vader long gone by the time the story of "Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi" comes around, the former Sith Lord continues to cast a shadow across the galaxy, according to hints about the story of the newest "Star Wars" sequel.

Youtube/Star Wars/LucasFilms/DisneyA screenshot from the official teaser of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

Darth Vader's legacy continues to drive the events of the upcoming "Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi," as Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) continues to follow the path of the Sith Lord that he reveres, according to Inquisitr.

As the story of the sequel movies unfolds, Kylo Ren continues to move towards his ideal as he continues to hold on to relics of Darth Vader. Among these is the burnt helmet that he has in his keeping, as well as the manner in which he starts to pattern his appearance after the infamous Sith Lord. Kylo Ren looks to be adding a black cape to his ensemble, much like his idol.

Part of his quest is reportedly recovering more relics of the legacy of Darth Vader, as rumors surfaced that the props team built more recreations of Vader's iconic gear, like the signature chest plate that he wore during his reign. Speculations suggested that this chest piece will make an appearance in the coming sequel.

An item that Kylo Ren will inevitably obsess over will be Darth Vader's lightsaber, which has been used by Finn (John Boyega) in their brief meeting in "Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens." If nothing else, this only serves to make Finn more of a target for the aspiring Sith apprentice.

For the same reason, Kylo Ren could be going after Luke Skywalker to claim the Kyber crystal that the former Jedi wears as a necklace. This crystal is supposedly the rare piece that Anakin used to attune his lightsaber to the Force, and this is going to be another reason for an upcoming meeting between Kylo Ren and his uncle.

"Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi" is slated to hit cinemas on Dec. 15.