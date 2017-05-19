'Star Wars: Episode 8' Plot Spoilers: Who Is the Last Jedi?

"Star Wars" fans will finally reunite once again! "Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi" is set to premiere later this year and fans are eager to know who the movie is pertaining to when it says, "The Last Jedi."

Facebook/StarWars Promotional image for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Warning! What follows could be considered light spoilers for those wanting to know nothing about "The Last Jedi."

Later this year, the film will reintroduce fans to heroine Rey (Daisy Ridley) as she finally meets Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) on the isolated planet Ahch-To.

Since Hamill appeared in what amounted to a non-verbal role in the final scene of "The Force Awakens," fans have been impatient to see the original trilogy's protagonist in action throughout these new sequels. As luck would have it, Luke is going to be a major part of "Episode VIII" and will heavily influence the story. On the other hand, the character has transformed significantly from when he was celebrating with Ewoks on planet Endor in "Return of the Jedi."

Much of the attention has fixated on who the "last Jedi" actually is. Part of the confusion comes from the fact that Jedi can be both singular and plural, so the title could be referring to one person, or multiple. Despite only just receiving a full title, "Episode VIII" was actually announced way back in 2012 — when Disney acquired Lucasfilm. In "The Last Jedi" trailer, Luke says it is time for the Jedi to end — a statement that has sent viewers into a frenzy.

Producers have done an incredible job of keeping Luke hidden behind the curtains since they started developing the modern movies, so fans have had to bank on the rumor mill to pick up possible facts about the old hero.

Now, the latest reports detail the gear Luke will use in the new film and hint that he could have Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) in his sights before "The Last Jedi" concludes. Everyone eagerly waits for the arrival of "Star Wars: Episode VIII," which is only months away.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is slated for release on Dec. 15, while its sequel — titled "Episode IX" for now — is scheduled for a 2019 release.