'Star Wars Episode 8' Release Date, Plot News: Director Reveals More Details About Upcoming Movie

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The director of "Star Wars Episode 8," Rian Johnson, recently agreed to give a few hints about the details of the upcoming film.

REUTERS/Toru HanaiFigures of Kylo Ren (C) and Storm Troopers by Takara Tomy, showcased at the International Tokyo Toy Show in Tokyo, Japan June 9, 2016.

In a recent interview with USA Today, Johnson answered some questions regarding the current top secret installment to one of the most successful sci-fi movie franchises of all time.

USA Today reports that for the eighth episode, Johnson wants to emphasize the fun part. This means the director wants fans to gain an "enjoyable experience" more than having a darker chapter. "I want it to be a blast and to be funny and to be a ride the way 'The Force Awakens' and the original 'Star Wars' movies were," Johnson explains.

The director also confirmed that the middle chapter of a new trilogy will pick off from where "The Force Awakens" ended, featuring the adventures of the Jedi-in-training Rey (Daisy Ridley), former Stormtrooper Finn (John Boyega), and X-wing pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac). Johnson shared that he wants the story to dig deeper into these characters' backgrounds.

The director wants to do it by not only providing backstories, but by presenting the most difficult challenges that these characters may possibly handle. He wants the fans to witness how these characters will act amid trying times.

Johnson also revealed that Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) story is going to be the central point of the film, adding: "I'm approaching it with a take that I hope feels honest and real and is going to be interesting to folks and make sense."

The same report also mentioned that "Star Wars Episode 8" is going to tackle a developing connection between Luke and Rey.

He was also asked one of the most important questions for fans now: Does the upcoming movie already have a title? Johnson confirms that the title has always been ready since he started working on the film. The director shared, "It was in the very first draft I wrote." When asked when the title was going to be revealed, the director only answered, "All in good time, my friend."

"Star Wars Episode 8" is now in the post-production stage and will open in movie theaters on Dec. 15.