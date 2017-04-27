'Star Wars Episode 8' Release Date, Plot Rumors: Rey Continues Jedi Training With Luke

Rey (Daisy Ridley) will get her one-on-one training with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in the upcoming sequel in the Star Wars franchise, "The Last Jedi."

The teaser released for the much anticipated film shows Rey and Luke hard at work training on the planet Ahch-To. The movie is expected to immediately pick up from the events that took place in "The Force Awakens," where Rey finally met her Jedi mentor. Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Finn (John Boyega) are also expected to have huge storylines. At the end of the promo, Luke delivers a line that sent the fans of the "Star Wars" franchise in a doozy. According to him, it is time for the Jedi to end.

Many theories immediately sprouted regarding Luke's words and its connection to the film's title. Hamill has already shared his thoughts (via Trusted Reviews) on whether Luke is really the last Jedi. At first, he said he was sure it was, but as he read the script, he started having doubts. Rey is obviously being trained to become the next Luke. According to him, she fits the title as well. Is it possible to have two Jedis?

"But down later in the crawl, and I can't quote it exactly, I saw on Twitter this morning, 'until Skywalker, the last Jedi, is destroyed.' I thought, well, I didn't know that! I've only seen it twice – VII, I mean. And I was wondering why they would use that phrase if it was used that way, because it specifies me. And I think it's very ambiguous. Is the last Jedi Leia? Is it me? [...] Is it someone we've never met before? Or is it Rey? Because she seems to have the Force as well. So we'll all wait and see," Hamill said.

Meanwhile, director Rian Johnson recently addressed the question on whether the word Jedi in the movie title pertains to only one person or not. Some speculations claim when translated to other languages, Jedi is plural. Johnson said that in his mind, it is singular but he refused to further elaborate. The director reminded the panel, though, that in Episode VII, it was made clear that Luke was the last Jedi.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will hit the cinemas on Dec. 15.