'Star Wars Episode 8' Release Date, Plot Rumors: 'Star Wars' YouTuber Drops Interesting Details About Upcoming Teaser Trailer

After the first teaser trailer for "Star Wars: Episode 8—The Last Jedi" was dropped, new details about the next trailer have already been revealed. The details were elaborated on by avid "Star Wars" fan and YouTuber Mike Zeroh, who reportedly got the specifics of the new footage at the recently concluded Star Wars Celebration.

Facebook/ Star WarsPromotional image for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

One of the most exciting things about the new preview is that it features the face of Luke Skywalker, played by Mark Hamill. Although the first teaser trailer featured Skywalker's voice, it did obscure his face, making it hard for fans to recognize him. The new preview shows Skywalker in all his glory, which comes as a surprise for fans, considering that he was only very scarcely featured in "Star Wars: Episode 7—The Force Awakens."

According to reports, "The Last Jedi" will pick up where "The Force Awakens" left off, so it is likely that Skywalker will be one of the first characters that viewers will see as the movie opens. The character will also reportedly be one of the main focuses of the new movie.

Aside from Skywalker, another exciting detail revealed about the upcoming preview is the extended shot of the ancient Jedi artifacts that were featured in the first teaser. These books are believed to have a significant role in the upcoming film, especially with regards to Skywalker's change of perspective toward the Jedi order.

Zeroh also revealed that General Leia, played by Carrie Fisher, will make an appearance in the upcoming preview. In the second teaser trailer, she will be shown running a control panel. Fisher was also featured in the first trailer operating a panel, although the clip did not show her face. In the upcoming trailer, fans hope to finally see her this time around.

"Star Wars: Episode 8—The Last Jedi" hits U.S. theaters on Dec. 15. Its second trailer will likely be shown at the D23 Expo 2017 to be held at the Anaheim Convention Center.