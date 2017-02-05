'Star Wars: Episode 8' Spoilers: BTS Reel Set for Release in April? A Teaser Also Expected

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Ever since "The Last Jedi" was revealed to be the title of "Star Wars: Episode 8," fans have been hounding for more information to understand what it means.

Many theories were born out of the curiosity of fans as hype and excitement went through the roof, which led them to wonder when the first trailer for it will drop.

With a Super Bowl trailer release now out of the question, there are now reports that footage from "Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi" will arrive at the Star Wars Celebration in April.

Star Wars News Net confirmed with one of their contacts that Disney and Lucasfilm will indeed wait for the annual fan event to reveal a teaser for the film. Their source said that the team is "hard at work" on a behind-the-scenes (BTS) reel for "Star Wars: Episode 8" to be shown off at the Star Wars Celebration.

Star Wars News Net emphasized that with this in mind, fans should not expect any other footage from "The Last Jedi" to come out before the Star Wars Celebration.

This comes as no surprise since BTS releases have already become a tradition with the recent "Star Wars" films, namely "Star Wars; Episode 7 – The Force Awakens" and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" getting one.

The Star Wars Celebration release timing is not a shock either as teasers for both films were shared at the very same event in the past couple of years.

With the information from their contact as well as Disney and Lucasfilm's history of teaser and trailer releases for the recent "Star Wars" films, Star Wars News Net speculates that another teaser will be shown at the event apart from the BTS reel. A BTS reel and a teaser for "Rogue One" were released in last year's Star Wars Celebration. The site believes this will be the case for "Star Wars: Episode 8" as well this year.

The publication also noted that many insiders have already claimed that the team behind "Star Wars: Episode 8" have been working on a teaser since November last year.

"Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi" will be released Dec. 15. The Star Wars Celebration will take place April 13 to 16.