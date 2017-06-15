'Star Wars: Episode 9' News: Director Reveals Plans for Trilogy Capper

"Star Wars: Episode IX" is still very much away from its release; however, the final chapter of the new epic space opera trilogy is already in development. What does director Colin Trevorrow have in store for the fans?

"Star Wars: Episode IX" isn't scheduled to be premiere until 2019 and so, not much has been revealed about the film yet. To give fans a little taste of what fans can expect, Trevorrow recently sat down with Fandango to share his vision for the upcoming film.

While promoting his current film, "The Book Of Henry," the director shared his thoughts about the upcoming "Star Wars: Episode IX."

"Luke Skywalker [Mark Hamill], Han Solo [Harrison Ford] and Princess Leia [Carrie Fisher] were all characters that we were able to identify with in various ways, and especially with the character of Rey [Daisy Ridley] and what she means to young girls right now, and the challenges that she's up against," he said.

Trevorrow explained that it is important that he understand what kids are feeling about the stories they're telling in the film.

"I think it's important that I have kids, and if filmmakers don't have kids, they should go talk to them because they don't see things the same way that we did when we were kids. So, yes, I am very dialed in to that because I think it's a requisite of the job," he said.

The director was also asked if he wanted to make the film unforgettable like the early films. Trevorrow answered that his only hope is to make it extremely satisfying. He added that he gets a lot of support for this vision, and so he is confident that with the rest of his team, they will surely create a wonderful end to the newest trilogy of the "Star Wars" franchise.

"Star Wars: Episode IX" is scheduled to hit the theaters on May 24, 2019.