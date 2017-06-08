'Star Wars: Episode 9' Plot, Cast News: Director Shares Filming Without Carrie Fisher

"Star Wars: Episode 9" is still far from its release, as "Episode 8" has yet to come out. With the passing of Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in all of the main "Star Wars" films, how will the story of the epic space opera continue?

Facebook/StarWarsMovies The late Carrie Fisher was supposed to play a bigger role in "Star Wars: Episode 9."

"Star Wars: Episode 9's" plot is still shrouded in mystery, but many fans know that whatever is planned for the story in the future, the entire "Star Wars" franchise will have to change. Since Fisher is no longer in the world, how will "Episode 9" deal with Princess Leia's character?

Fisher's death was a massive blow to the fans and the rest of the franchise. She was a celebrated actress, a feisty woman that her workmates and fans adored. The actress played one of the most iconic characters in film history and she will be greatly missed.

Consequently, Leia is one of the most important characters in the story, too, especially now that she is the general of the Resistance. If possible, the actress would have done more with the role.

"Star Wars: Episode 9" director Colin Trevorrow recently shared his thoughts on filming without Fisher. He expressed his sadness with Cinemablend, saying, "She was a major character, that's not a secret. She really was. And it was extremely sad for all of us, mostly just because she was so loved by the 'Star Wars' family and everyone that worked with her."

In dealing with the change in storyline, Trevorrow promised that he will work hard, however, "I feel like our options are limited mostly by ourselves, in that there is only certain things that we are willing to do." Despite the limitations, the "Star Wars: Episode 9" director guaranteed that his crew will handle everything with love and great respect.

Trevorrow never got to be with Fisher, but the director is headstrong and will deal with her absence in the way that Princess Leia and Fisher deserved — the best.