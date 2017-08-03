'Star Wars: Episode IX' News: On the New Writer and Carrie Fisher's Appearance in 'The Last Jedi'

Facebook/StarWarsPH "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will premiere on Dec. 15.

Considering the massive fandom that follows "Star Wars," the expectations for the upcoming films in the series are higher than ever. Fans want to see, feel, and think more, and with the stakes higher than ever, it seems that the producers are listening as recent reports reveal that "Star Wars: Episode IX" has just received a new writer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jack Thorne, who wrote "Wonder," has been asked to work on the next "Star Wars" installment, which is set to be directed by Colin Trevorrow. Given that Trevorrow and co-writer Derek Connolly have been diligently working on the script, Thorne's perspective may contribute to some of the rewrites that "Star Wars: Episode IX" will see through.

Thorne has received quite a reputation and following through his previous creations such as "The Fades" and "National Treasure." He has also worked with BBC to write for "His Dark Materials," a show that is more in line with the genre of "Star Wars." The ninth installment of the series is eyeing a release date of 2019. In the meantime, fans are hoping to see the departed and much-loved Carrie Fisher in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" as it is her final appearance in the series.

We really enjoyed each other's company," John Boyega , who plays as Finn in "Star Wars," told ABC. "I was in Nigeria when we found out [about her death]. It was a strange, strange feeling. I felt like everyone in the cast went silent for a bit after that ... [But] this movie, it sends her off in an amazing, amazing way."

Fisher died last year at the tender age of 60, and many "Star Wars" fans were devastated considering the love that her character, Princess Leia, has received throughout the series.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is set to be released in theaters on Dec. 15.