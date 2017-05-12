'Star Wars: Episode IX' Release Date, Plot Rumors: 'The Last Jedi' to be Carrie Fisher's Final 'Star Wars' Movie?

Details about the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy has always been shrouded in secrecy since its first film "The Force Awakens" hit theaters in 2015. However, news of iconic actress Carrie Fisher's passing in December has led to more speculations about the remaining two installments.

Reuters/Mario AnzuoniCast member Carrie Fisher poses at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California December 14, 2015.

While it has already been confirmed that Fisher will be appearing in the upcoming "Star Wars: Episode XIII" movie, which is set to premiere this December, concerns about Fisher's appearance in "Episode IX" continued to grow in the following months, especially since it has previously been teased that her character, Leia Organa, would play a pivotal role in the trilogy ender.

But following official confirmation that Fisher will not be appearing in the yet untitled ninth "Star Wars" movie at all, Lucasfilm has reportedly had to start over. Prospects like CGI-recreation, body doubles, and repurposing of old footages have since been debunked, which has ultimately led fans to speculate that Leia may die in "Episode XIII."

Fisher's untimely passing has had a huge impact on the cast and crew, as Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy revealed to Entertainment Weekly.

"Obviously, with Carrie having passed away, it shook everybody. We pretty much started over," Kennedy said.

What changes did the studio have to make to "Episode IX" and how will these changes affect the overall narrative of the sequel trilogy?

As of now, an off-screen death seems to be the most likely fate for Leia going into "Episode IX," but since Lucasfilm has not released any official statements about it yet, fans will just have to wait to find the answer out when the ninth "Star Wars" movie rolls out in May 2019.

Meanwhile, Kennedy may have also hinted at the possibility of more movies about the Skywalker saga beyond "Episode IX." In an interview with Fandango, the president of Lucasfilm said they have been discussing what to do after the planned movies, and they may even decide to do more "whether or not we carry on the Skywalker saga..."

The eighth "Star Wars" movie titled "The Last Jedi" is set to premiere in theaters on Dec. 15. The yet to be titled "Episode IX" will subsequently come in May 2019.