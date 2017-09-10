'Star Wars: Episode IX': Who Will Be the New Director?

REUTERS/Phil McCarten Colin Trevorrow will no longer be directing "Star Wars: Episode 9."

Following reports that "Star Wars: Episode IX" has lost its director, speculations about who might be the next to helm the new installment started to surface. Earlier the previous week, news came out that "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson could be the one replacing Colin Trevorrow.

Before names such as Johnson, Ron Howard, Kevin Feige and the like started to be linked to the next installment in the franchise, the name that was originally connected to "Star Wars: Episode IX's" directorial chair was Colin Trevorrow's. However, Lucasfilm recently announced their decision to part ways with the renowned filmmaker due to creative differences.

In its official statement posted on the official "Star Wars" website, Lucasfilm said: "Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on Star Wars: Episode IX. Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ. We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon."

After the studio confirmed Trevorrow's departure from the project, rumors about Johnson coming back for the next "Star Wars" installment started to spread.

Although there have been conflicting reports about who will take Trevorrow's place, it is highly plausible that it could be Johnson who is returning to take the reins of the next "Star Wars" movie. Months ago, when it was confirmed that he would be the one to take on "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," reports claimed that the original intention was to have him direct not just "Episode VIII" but also "Episode IX." For some reason, however, Lucasfilm confirmed that it was Trevorrow who would helm "Episode IX."

Right now, Lucasfilm has not confirmed yet who would take Trevorrow's place as "Episode IX's" new director. Until then, fans can only keep on speculating.