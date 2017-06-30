'Star Wars: Episode VIII' Plot Rumors: Adam Driver Gives Hints at What Fans Can Expect From Upcoming Film

With just a couple of months to go, fans are starting to get pumped for the arrival of "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi." Thankfully, Adam Driver, 33, offered some information as to what fans could expect from the upcoming film.

Youtube/Star WarsA screenshot from the official teaser of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

In a recent interview with The Huffington Post, Driver — who takes on the role of Kylo Ren — said the script for "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi" was truly impressive. He revealed that it had an unexpected tone in comparison to some of the other "Star Wars" films.

"I said what Rian [Johnson] had written was remarkable," Driver reiterated. "He created new rules for the 'Star Wars' universe and balanced the familiar and unfamiliar very adeptly while respecting that his audience can handle ambiguity... Characters and story are his priority," Driver added.

It was apparent in the first official trailer for "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi" that writer and director Rian Johnson took a much different approach to the film — visually, tonally and thematically — than what director J.J. Abrams did with "Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens."

In the two-minute-long teaser, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) trains his disciple Rey (Daisy Ridley) the way Yoda once trained him, and it also teases a huge space battle between the Resistance and The First Order. It also gives fans a short glimpse of a brand new planet — called Crait — that plays a key role in the film.

"It's way out there," Johnson said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, referring to the new planet. "It's very remote. It's uncharted. It's a mineral planet and so there are mines on it," the director added.

According to Johnson, Crait is a mineral planet that features an old, abandoned rebel base on it. The planet is also occupied by both the First Order and the Resistance for its resources.

"Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi" opens in theaters on Dec. 15.