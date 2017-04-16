'Star Wars: Episode 8' Release Date, Spoilers: A Close Look at Everything in the First Trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Showing December

The first official teaser trailer for "Star Wars: Episode VIII – the Last Jedi" has just been released, and already, fans and movie pundits have been poring over the short promo video looking for clues on what the newest "Star Wars" is all about. The latest "Star Wars" installment is set to hit theaters everywhere near this year's holiday season, on Dec. 15.

(Photo: YouTube/Star Wars)Screengrab from the first official trailer of "Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi."

Just the overall tone of the teaser suggests a more somber and contemplative mood to this sequel to the "Star Wars" franchise, in the same vein that the "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" story covered the darker times of the original trilogy. Everything about Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Luke's (Mark Hamill) scenes in the trailer weighs down on the atmosphere of the short video, especially when Luke says, "It's time for the Jedi ... to end."

What Luke Skywalker meant by this words will be revealed when "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi" premieres on theaters on Dec. 15. Ridley Scott did provide an outline of the reason for this in the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" panel at the 2017 Star Wars Celebration convention last Friday, April 14. Scott said that from the perspective of Rey, the line captures much of the disappointment and confusion she felt when she finally met the Skywalker and he does not seem to live up to her ideal of the Jedi that she has kept in her head over the years.

Nonetheless, the video showed Rey going through what looks like a grueling training regime under the watchful eye of Luke. A sweeping shot of a rocky coast showed what looks to be Rey with her lightsaber practicing while a figure, presumably Luke, supervises nearby, as noted by Vox.

All this despite the fact that Kylo Ren, Luke's former apprentice, turned on him. Will Rey be the one that can ease the betrayal of Kylo Ren from the Skywalker's doubtful mind?

Watch the video below of the first official trailer of "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi."