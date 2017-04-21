'Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi' Plot Rumors: Is Luke the Last Jedi? Plus, Who Makes It Back for the Sequel

The official trailer of the hotly anticipated "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi" has just been released to "Star Wars" fans, sparking another wave of speculation on the plot and characters of the next chapter of the new trilogy.

(Photo: YouTube/Star Wars)Screengrab from the first official trailer of "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi."

"Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson could have revealed a plot point of the upcoming movie, according to BGR. In an interview with "Good Morning America," Johnson was asked whether Luke is the last Jedi alluded to in the title.

"Well, if you say so," Johnson replied. "I'm gonna take your word for it. They say in The Force Awakens that he's going to find the last Jedi temple, and Luke is the last Jedi," Johnson explained, being non-committal about it.

Who could be making it for another appearance in the "Star Wars" trilogy? Just based on the trailer, a good deduction can be made on who will be making it back. Luke (Mark Hamill), Rey (Daisy Ridley), Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Finn (John Boyega) will all make an appearance, obviously, as listed by the "Star Wars" rumor round up by NME.

More of the cast could be making it back, as well. Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew), C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), Snoke (Andy Serkis), Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) look to be returning for the "Star Wars" sequel, according to available information.

Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong'o), which could have been presumed dead following the events in "Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens," looks to be making it back for another go after an on-set photo was revealed courtesy of director Johnson, in which her voice actress is shown reprising the role in a photo uploaded to picture-sharing site Tumblr.

Kenny Baker's role of R2-D2 will be fondly remembered and carried on by Jimmy Vee, as current information about the movie production revealed. Frank Oz, meanwhile, has "been asked not to talk about" a possible role as Yoda. Could the wise old Jedi make an appearance later in the movie? Fans think that the venerable Jedi could make a cameo during a character's vision.