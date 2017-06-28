'Star Wars: Forces of Destiny' News: Writer Talks About Vision for the Female-Focused Series

It is about time to tell the stories of the women who have fought the good fight over the past four decades. To help everyone prepare, writer Jennifer Muro has offered some details about what fans might see in the upcoming "Star Wars: Forces of Destiny."

Youtube/DisneyA screenshot from the official teaser for "Star Wars: Forces of Destiny"

"Going into it, I want to represent everyday heroism and the heroic moments that shape these characters in different ways," Muro said in an interview with Den of Geek. "Leia would handle a situation one way, Ahsoka another way, Jyn another way. That was the goal all along," she added.

Muro then went into detail about each character "Star Wars: Forces of Destiny" will be focusing on. She admitted she had a hard time writing for Leia Organa considering the impact the character has made on society. She also ensured that the voice fans have heard from the late Carrie Fisher's Leia will remain in the upcoming animated miniseries.

Muro then hinted at some things fans might expect, including some team-ups that could be a nice surprise. In "Star Wars: Forces of Destiny," fans will know more of Sabine Wren's backstory before "Star Wars Rebels" and see more of Ahsoka Tano's adventures outside of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."

"We have a nice amount of Sabine in there, which is fantastic," Muro revealed. "It's about her growing into who she is. We get to see some early moments here when she's not as mature as where we are now in season three and, coming up, on season four. She's more impulsive," she went on to say.

Stories of other females like Jyn Erso, Padme Amidala, and Maz Kanta will also be explored. Each of these heroines will reportedly take turns starring in new stories that co-exist alongside the existing "Star Wars" legend.

"Star Wars: Forces of Destiny" premieres on July 10. Those who are interested can check out the official teaser below.