'Star Wars Forces of Destiny' Sees the Return of Rey and an Ensemble of Heroines

Disney Daisy Ridley, Lupita Nyong'o and Felicity Jones will all reprise their roles in the "Star Wars" franchise.

The "Star Wars" franchise has been a pioneer in so many ways but ever since the first film aired four decades ago, the franchise is finally making its first foray into the world of 2D animation.

Back in April, Disney announced that a series of animated shorts was being developed for "Star Wars" and that it would be part of an initiative involving books and toys among other things. Dave Filoni, who served as supervising director for "The Clone Wars" and "Rebels," was attached to lead the project. Filoni was also responsible for the successful animated series "Avatar: The Last Airbender."

Officially dubbed as "Star Wars Forces of Destiny," the series would feature the return of "Star Wars" heroines Daisy Ridley as Rey (The Force Awakens), Lupita Nyong'o as Maz Kanata (The Force Awakens) and Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso (Rogue One).

On Monday, the first episode titled "Sands of Jakku" was finally released on the Disney Youtube channel. Narrated by Maz Kanata, the episode revolves around Rey during the time she discovered BB-8 and it was followed by the second episode "BB-8 Bandits" which was released on Tuesday. The third episode, "Ewok Escape," will center on the iconic character of Princess Leia (voiced by Shelby Young). The succeeding episodes will also see the return of Padme Amidala (voiced by Catherine Taber), Ashoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar).

While the new series has the "Star Wars" fans in mind, it mostly targets young female audiences which is why the series features an all-star female cast. Out of all the characters involved, only the late Carrie Fisher and actress Natalie Portman were unable to reprise their roles.

According to Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, "Star Wars: Forces of Destiny is for anyone who has been inspired by Leia's heroism, Rey's courage, or Ahsoka's tenacity. We're thrilled that so many of the original actors are reprising their roles in these shorts, which capture the small moments and everyday decisions that shape who these characters are."

"Star Wars Forces of Destiny" will start airing on Disney this July 19 and the animated shorts will be released daily.