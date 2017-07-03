'Star Wars' Gameplay News, Updates: Leaks from Alpha Test Reveal Weapons, Vehicles, Characters, Star Cards

This would be the perfect time for "Star Wars: Battlefront" gamers to check their inboxes. The Alpha test for the said title is now live, and only a random selection of PC players have the privilege to participate.

Facebook/EAStarWars "Star Wars Battlefront 2" includes Star Cards that modify your base abilities.

Since the Alpha test for "Star Wars: Battlefront II" has gone live, many gamers have revealed information about the upcoming title despite the non-disclosure agreement that they were subjected to. Numerous leaks, from the game's menu to the actual gameplay, have been making rounds.

The weapons that have been revealed include Cr2, DC-15A, E5, E11, EE3, MPL_Scattergrenades, Orbital_Strike, RocketLauncher. A few of the space ships that have been confirmed include Dropship, Laat, Vwing, wing, Super Star Destroyer, and Star Destroyer. Meanwhile the ground vehicles include an Armored Assault Tank, an All Terrain Scout Transport, a Multi-Troop transport, and a Coruscanspeeder.

The Heroes of "Star Wars: Battlefront II" are Death Maul, Rey, Boba Fett, Jango Fett, and Han Solo. As for the extra characters involved, Stormtroopers, Rebel Snowtroopers, Clonetroopers, Clone Officers, Clone Specialist, Clone Heavy, B1 Droid, Battledroid Officers (OM-Series), Battledroid Specialists, and Battledroid Heavy are set to appear in the game.

Abilities such as Assault Training, Ion Shot, Stealth, Aura, and Battle Command may be utilized. To enhance these abilities, gamers must get their hands on Star Cards. These come in five different types: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. The more valuable the card, the better the upgrade. For instance, for the Assault Training ability, players will receive a health boost once a kill has been confirmed. A Common Assault Training Card will give a 20 HP increase, while an Epic card doubles the amount to 40 HP per kill.

Players may be able find cards inside Loot Crates. While a Daily Crate is given to those who log in each day, gamers may also choose to purchase one through credits earned in the game.

"Star Wars: Battlefront II" will launch on Nov. 17 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles and PCs.