'Star Wars' Han Solo Film Loses Directors; Ron Howard to Stand as Replacement?

The production of the "Star Wars" Han Solo movie has had it rough. The original directors of the film were taken off of the franchise after a creative conflict with the film's screenwriter and Lucasfilm chief, Kathleen Kennedy. Fearing the cancellation of the spin-off film, fans might gain some form of reassurance in reports saying that Phil Lord and Christopher Miller might be immediately replaced by Ron Howard.

The "Star Wars" film has been in production since February and that is why it came as a shock when the directors were fired after a clash between their humor and already existing notions on what the feature film should be. The creative conflict resulted with Lord and Miller being unable to work out their differences with Kennedy and Lawrence Kasdan, the standalone's screen writer.

"Unfortunately, our vision and process weren't aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren't fans of the phrase 'creative differences' but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew," said Lord and Miller in a statement.

With no directors to oversee the production of the "Star Wars" spin-off that focuses on the dearly loved character, Han Solo, there is good reason for fans to fear that they may never get anything more about his story. However, Deadline reports that Howard is the top choice for the replacement because of his experience and professionalism. If this is the case, then the "Star Wars" Han Solo film may still be on track for the May 2018 release.

The original trilogy of "Star Wars" featured actor Harrison Ford as Han Solo. In the upcoming spin-off, a younger version will be played by Alden Ehrenreich. The cast lineup also includes high-profile celebrities Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and many more.