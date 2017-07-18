'Star Wars' Han Solo Film News, Release Date: Director Ron Howard Shares First Look at Lando Calrissian

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI Donald Glover portrays Lando Calrissian in the upcoming 'Star Wars' Han Solo movie.

Ron Howard is currently directing the "Star Wars" Han Solo standalone film in London, and he has been sharing a lot of behind-the-scene photos.

Fans are carefully dissecting every detail in Howard's photos as the director has been posting a lot on social media. The most recent photo he shared gave fans a first look at the young Lando Calrissian, played by the talented Donald Glover.

In the photo, Lando can be seen wearing a yellow jacket while looking down. Based on his surroundings, it appears that he is in a spaceship of some sort. It remains to be seen whether it is the Millennium Falcon, Han Solo's iconic ship. For those who are unaware, the ship was previously owned by Lando before he lost it to Han in a game.

Glover previously revealed that his character was more complex than he seems, even going so far as to compare him to Han.

Another photo Howard shared showed Chewbacca, played by Joonas Suotamo. However, the significant detail can be seen in one of the playback monitors, which shows Chewbacca with another Wookiee. By the looks of it, the two Wookiees are expressing a lot of emotion, though it remains to be seen what kind of feeling it is.

Since the upcoming Han Solo film is a prequel to the original "Star Wars" movies, it can be expected that some background on Wookiees will be shown.

Fans are definitely excited to see a young Han Solo go on adventures, but it will be quite an adjustment for those who have gotten used to Harrison Ford playing the role. The young Han will be brought to life by Alden Ehrenreich, while Woody Harrelson will portray his mentor. Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are also part of the cast, though their character details remain a secret.

The yet-untitled "Star Wars" Han Solo film will premiere on May 25, 2018.