'Star Wars' Han Solo Film News, Release Date: Donald Glover Wraps Filming; Michael Kenneth Williams Cut From Movie

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI Donald Glover portrays Lando Calrissian in the upcoming 'Star Wars' Han Solo movie.

Filming has wrapped for one particular actor in the upcoming "Star Wars" Han Solo standalone film, as director Ron Howard took to social media to share the news.

Donald Glover, who plays a young Lando Calrissian in the highly anticipated spin-off, has finished shooting all his parts for the untitled "Star Wars" Han Solo movie. This much was revealed by Howard, who posted a photo of him with the "Atlanta" actor on Instagram.

Glover is seen sporting the mustache Lando is known for. The character was originated by Billy Dee Williams in the original "Star Wars" films. For those who are unaware, Lando used to be the owner of the Millennium Falcon before he lost it to Han Solo in a game.

Howard has been sharing a lot of behind-the-scenes photos on social media, having revealed a new droid unit and some prop food. He also teased the looming presence of the Empire, posting a photo of a Death Star trooper's helmet.

The untitled Han Solo movie is currently doing reshoots in London under Howard's new direction. The film was originally supposed to be helmed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, but they left due to creative differences with Lucasfilm. It was Lord and Miller who cast Michael Kenneth Williams in the film. However, it was recently revealed that Williams will not be appearing in the spin-off anymore.

According to an exclusive report from Deadline, Williams' role was cut because the actor could not make it to the reshoots. The schedule conflicted with his upcoming film, "The Red Sea Diving Resort," which is filming in Africa, as well as his SundanceTV series "Hap and Leonard."

"When Ron Howard got hired to finish out the film, there were some reshoot issues that needed to be done in regards to my character, in order for it to match the new direction which the producers wanted Ron to carry the film in," Williams told the publication, revealing that his next available time would be in November, which did not coincide with the production schedule of the Han Solo movie.

The untitled "Star Wars" Han Solo standalone film is set to premiere on May 25, 2018.